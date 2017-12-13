Saif Ali Khan reveals sister Soha’s ‘embarrassing’ date story
Soha Ali Khan launched her book titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous yesterday and entire Pataudi family was present at the event and each one of them revealed something intersting about Soha but fun part was when Saif Ali Khan revealed Soha’s embarrassing date story. “She had gone out for dinner once. It was before she had met Kunal…I hope he doesn’t mind me for saying it. It was kind of a date. He was a really wealthy guy, a big industrialist. He was talking to Soha and Soha was really bored. I don’t know if she was already seeing Kunal at that time,” Saif narrated.
Both Soha and Kareena cut in saying, “No,” and Saif continued, “She just went out to be polite. So, a friend messaged her to ask how was it going and Soha replied saying, ‘It’s boring’. Only she messaged the guy. And now this is Soha – She asks the guy for his phone, takes it, deletes the message, hands over the phone and carries on. That’s my sister, Soha.”
Meanwhile when Saif Ali was asked about writing a book, he revealed that “If I ever write, it will be on Comedy, horror or political satire.”
“Once My mom wanted to write a book on me and its title was ‘Oh Saif’,” the actor quipped. Even Kareena lauded and praised Soha at the event.