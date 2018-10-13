Free Press Journal
Saif Ali Khan opens up about MeToo movement and future of 'Sacred Games' season 2

Saif Ali Khan opens up about MeToo movement and future of ‘Sacred Games’ season 2

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 13, 2018 04:02 pm
Netflix web series Sacred Games left viewers spellbound after it was released. And the audience is waiting for the second season as the first part was ended with a suspense. So when Saif Ali Khan was asked about the status of next season, the actor said, “ They are saying they are figuring it out. They are sorting it out. They don’t like me talking about it which is great in that sense on a separate note. They don’t like me doing publicity of it. They are like don’t talk anything about season 2”.

However, the actor also spoke about MeToo movement as a writer of Sacred Games Varun Grover was accused of sexually assaulting a women, “What has happened is disgusting. And I think there are lots of things happening which are disgusting which should not happen. And I think its good if they don’t happen.” said the actor.

The actor is all set for his upcoming movie Baazaar which is a crime drama film, directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. It is slated to hit screens on October 26 this year.


 

