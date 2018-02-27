Saif Ali Khan looks unrecognisable in latest picture from the sets of ‘Kaptan’

A latest picture of Siaf Ali Khan is making news and the actor is currently in Rajasthan shooting for his upcoming movie with director Navdeep Singh. The title of the film is not out yet but it could be named as ‘Kaptan’. In the picture, Saif Ali Khan is looking unrecognisable and he is wearing red shirt and white dhoti, the actor is seen in long hair and beard and his hair is tied with orange bandanna.

#saifalikhan new look for film #kaaptan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 26, 2018 at 9:05pm PST



The movie also stars R Madhavan and Sonakshi Sinha in important roles. As reported in leading daily, “Saif has been shooting in a village called Desuri in Rajasthan (that is two hours away from Udaipur) for the yet-untitled Navdeep Singh film, which also stars R Madhavan and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. As he is stationed in Udaipur, Bebo decided to pay him a visit with Taimur in tow. They will zoom off to different places as they love to travel.”

Talking about Saif’s work the actor will be in Netflix original web series titled Sacred Games and with him, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte will play pivotal role.