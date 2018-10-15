Saif Ali Khan gives a ‘clue’ of MeToo impact on ‘Sacred Games’ season 2

The MeToo movement is a change which everyone was awaiting for but as every coin has two sides. For example, due to Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan being accused in the MeToo movement, the whole unit of HouseFull 4 has suffered as the shooting has been kept on a hold.

Similar is the case with the second season of Sacred Games. Varun Grover who is one of the co-writer of the web series has been accused for sexual harassment. Although the writer has denied all the allegations and even Anurag Kashyap has come out in support of Varun, rumors are rife that Netflix is thinking hard of either scrapping the second season of the web series or remove Varun’s name from the credits.

On being quizzed about the same to Saif Ali Khan, the actor told PTI, “We have been talking constantly. They don’t like me talking about the show anyways. I like working with them, they are brilliant. They want to keep it a secret. But I want to give you a clue. There was a terrible scandal concerning Kevin Spacey and he had a show House of Cards, the show is going on but Spacey is not there. Let that be a clue. Why should I bear the brunt and even why anyone of us who are not twisted or molesters?”

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in the film Bazaar. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and newcomer Rohan Mehra, late actor Vinod Mehra’s son.