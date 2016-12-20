Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomes Baby Boy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are finally parents. Kareena and husband Saif blessed with baby boy named – Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on Tuesday morning, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Both the mother and the baby are said to be doing fine.

Speaking about the Kareena’s pregnancy Saif had earlier said, “This age is great …you are relaxed and settled in your life, so you can share happily. I think it’s also a great expression of my relationship with Kareena. To have a child now completes us. There is something about a baby that is kind of half mine and half of hers, so, it’s a nice feeling”.

Kareena carried her pregnancy very well and turned out to be an example for all mommies-to-be. Kareena was seen out and about, fulfilling her professional commitments. We saw her posing for magazine covers, she walked the ramp, did photoshoots.

A statement has released on behalf of the actors, saying “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on December 20, 2016.”

Saif, who was earlier married to Amrita Singh, has two children- Sarah and Ibrahim.

Producer Karan Johar, who is known to be close to the couple, also shared the news on his Twitter page.