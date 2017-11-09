Sahil Khattar feels overwhelmed

YouTube comedian-turned TV host Sahil Khattar is overwhelmed with the kind of response he’s getting for his first stint on TV. After the first episode of the show ‘DID season 6’, Sahil has been flooded with congratulatory messages.

“After gaining popularity comic timing on the digital medium, Sahil was looking for something interesting on TV as well, that’s when DID 6 was offered to him. He has a quality to engage audiences and that’s what he intends to do on the show as well,” says source close to him.

Apart from DID season 6, Sahil is also doing show called ‘Bigg Buzz’, a spinoff of ‘Bigg Boss’ which airs on digital medium and another show called ‘Gaano Ka Rafoo Center’.