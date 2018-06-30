‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ trailer is all about lust, greed and power; Sanjay Dutt as gangster looks promising

The trailer of ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ is released, this is the third instalment of the franchise movie of ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’. Movie features Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill and Chitrangada Singh in prominent role.

Jimmy Sheirgill plays the Saheb, Mahi Gill as the Biwi and Sanjay Dutt as gangster. The movie is said to be Sanjay’s comeback in negative role. The movie also features Soha Ali Khan, Kabir Bedi and Deepak Tijori.

The trailer is packed with emotion, sex, love and greed. It is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and it is slated to release in July.

The first two ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’ movies were good and gained applause for the story and acting.

While this will be Sanjay’s comeback in negative role after very long time, the actor was last seen in Bhoomi, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari. Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi was a comeback film of Dutt after his imprisonment in Yerwada Jail, however, the film tanked at the box office.