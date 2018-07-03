Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 star Sanjay Dutt: Being a gangster comes naturally to me

Bollywood’s ‘Khalnayak’ Sanjay Dut t’s life is known to everyone and is currently the talk of the town. Bollywood has welcomed the actor with open arms and after ending his prison sentence, Dutt has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming movies. And now, the actor will next be seen in ‘ Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 ‘ where he will be playing the role of a sophisticated gangster and he says this all comes naturally to him.

Sanjay quoted in Mid-Day, “I think being a gangster comes naturally to me. I have been to jail too.” “They were looking for a polished, khandaani gangster, and I fit the bill perfectly,” he quoted.

To note, Dutt is among the noted Bollywood stars in 90s and is trying to make his 2nd innings memorable. He made a comeback in Bollywood with ‘Bhoomi’ which failed to shine at the box-office. Besides ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’, Sanju is simultaneously shooting for ‘Torbaaz’ and ‘Kalank’. ‘Kalank’ will also see Dutt and Madhuri Dixit share the screen together after a long time. Dutt will also be seen in the remake of ‘Prasthanam’ and ‘Panipat’.