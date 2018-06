Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 motion poster: ‘Khalnayak’ Sanjay Dutt is now a Gangster

New Delhi: Bollywood’s ‘Khalnayak’ has now become a gangster! Sanjay Dutt dropped the motion poster of his upcoming film, ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’ which shows the original rock star of Bollywood in his full glory.

Taking to Twitter, Dutt wrote, “Jee Haan Main Hun Khalnayak… Ab Ban Gaya Hun Gangster! #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 #SBG3MotionPoster @jimmysheirgill #MahieGill @IChitrangda @iKabirBedi #DeepakTijori #NafisaAli @Zakirism @SBG3Film Produced by @rahulmittra13, Directed by @dirtigmanshu & Presented by @rajuchadhawave.”

The third movie in the franchise is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and also stars Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill and Chitrangada Singh among others. The flick will hit the big screens July 27. The 58-year-old star will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Kalank’, rthe emake of Telugu film ‘Prasthaanam ‘ and Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’.