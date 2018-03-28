Sagar Ballary plans to make ‘Bheja Fry 3’

Director Sagar Ballary said he plans to make the third installment of “Bheja Fry” but the film would have to wait as he is currently has his hands full.

Featuring Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Sarika, Milind Soman and Ranvir Shorey in lead roles, the comedy released in 2007. “Bheja Fry 2”, its sequel, arrived in theatres in 2011 with Pathak and Kay Kay Menon in the lead. Both the films received favourable response from the audience and the critics.

“We have an idea and some concept. We would like to make it definitely, we want to do it but as I am working on other films right now so ‘Bheja Fry’ is not going to happen immediately,” Ballary said adding, “I am sure had the film released today, it would have been a money spinner.”

There have been reports that Ballary’s next directorial venture would be a sports film, an inspiring story of a group of children who go on to win a prestigious championship, despite obstacles. The director, however, remained tight-lipped about it. He said, “I can’t say anything. It is too early to talk about anything.” Ballary’s last film “Hum Tum Shabana” released in 2011 and the primary reason he stayed away from direction was as he was busy learning the ropes of production.

“I wanted to learn how to produce a film, learn the details about distribution, or how to book theatres,” he said. But the director said he wants to get back to filmmaking. “I am working on two-three scripts. There is a comedy and another is a drama. I have some ideas that I want to turn into a film but some producers may not be willing to back them, so now I know how to produce. I want to be an independent producer,” he added.