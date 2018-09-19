SADAK 2: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt begin work on Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak sequel

It is finally happening! Earlier this month, it was finally confirmed that Mahesh Bhatt will be finally working with his youngest one Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2. The talk about a sequel to Sadak was in news for a while but nothing concrete was happening until now. With Alia Bhatt on board, the Bhatts are finally coming together. Along with Alia, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt will be in the star cast. Now, it has been learned that the star cast has kicked off work on the film. Interesting, no?

A day ago, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving at Mahesh Bhatt’s Khar office in the evening around 5 pm. They were at his for over an hour. It seems like the work on the film has finally begun as it will go on floor soon. According to a leading daily, the trio had a discussion with the director on the script to begin prep in some days. The report also suggested that the makers might make the announcement about Sadak 2 on the 70th birthday of Mahesh Bhatt.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt will reportedly essay the role a young couple. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is set to reprise his original role as Ravi. The original Sadak revolved around a taxi driver who falls in love with a woman forced into prostitution and battles with her pimp in order to free her. Besides that, the earlier reports had suggested that the makers want to release Sadak 2 by November 15, 2019.