SAD NEWS! Kate Spade’s ‘heartbroken’ father dies day before her funeral

Washington D.C.: Just two weeks after American fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment in New York, her family is now mourning another devastating loss.

The late designer’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan Jr died the night before her scheduled funeral. In a statement to E! Online, the Brosnahan family informed, “We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank), passed away last night at age 89. He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing.” The 55-year-old was found dead in her apartment in New York on June 5. Her death was later ruled a suicide by hanging.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” her family said in a statement at the time. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”