Sacred Games star Saif Ali Khan’s views on ‘plastic’ can’t get more candid!

Saif Ali Khan has been seen promoting his new Netflix show, Sacred Games, with his co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. Saif will be portraying the role of police office Sartaj Singh in the show. It is set to premiere on July 6, 2018 on Netflix.

The Netflix series is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. On his decision to cast Saif, Motwane said it was because of the vulnerability he could sense in Saif. “I’ve always been quite self-deprecating and easy. That’s the environment I grew up in. Lot of people are a bit more defensive, macho. But I am comfortable being in touch (with my vulnerability)… That’s the normal way of how one should be. Some people want to come across as very cool, strong, not say the wrong things, there is a lot of eminence front being put up. It’s not interesting to me. I find people like these very plastic. As long as directors think this is interesting, I hope they keep finding it so,” Saif added.

During promotions for the series, Saif mentioned the importance of doing different kinds of roles in order to have a respectable career. He said, “If you’ve been successful at one type of thing, it could be tempting not to change that. But if you look at people who have slightly longer, wider and respected careers, they are the ones who have done different kinds of works.”

He went on to state, “There are people here who do different things, like Varun Dhawan doing ‘Badlapur’ which I saw recently. That’s an interesting choice. It adds to the respect I have for that actor which I assume is the same for everybody. Watching the work of others is a good way of knowing what’s happening around. The way to understand actors is to watch their work. Their work should speak for themselves.”