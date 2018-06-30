Sacred Games Premiere: Find out who attended the screening of Saif, Nawazuddin’s film screening; see pics

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer web television series, Sacred Games is all set to release on July 6. Amidst all, Sacred Games makers arranged premiere show in Mumbai where many Bollywood celeb made their presences.

Bollywood divas like Radhika Apte, Suvreen Chawla, Chitrangda Singh and others made their glamourous presence at the premiere show. Apart from these glamourous ladies, Bollywood hunks like Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others visited this event.

See pics:

Well, Sacred Games will be aired on Netflix on July 6.