Sacred Games Premiere: Find out who attended the screening of Saif, Nawazuddin’s film screening; see pics
Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer web television series, Sacred Games is all set to release on July 6. Amidst all, Sacred Games makers arranged premiere show in Mumbai where many Bollywood celeb made their presences.
Bollywood divas like Radhika Apte, Suvreen Chawla, Chitrangda Singh and others made their glamourous presence at the premiere show. Apart from these glamourous ladies, Bollywood hunks like Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others visited this event.
See pics:
@chitrangda at #sacredgames premier.
It was a much awaited evening and what a beauty it was!!! Can't you tell from that big smile across my face???? So happy to see my dearest friend @_iamelnaaz_ make her big Netflix debut. Wishing her tons of luck. You go on and shine then girl!! ❤️ @sacredgames_tv you got me at episode one. Can't wait for the rest, come 6th of July!!
Well, Sacred Games will be aired on Netflix on July 6.