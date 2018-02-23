Sacred Games First Look: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte starrer Netflix thriller looks rather intriguing

Chachi 420 as politician The death of J Jayalalithaa encouraged the two matinee idols of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, to give vent…

The general does it again It is not for a serving army chief to comment on political matters. Even if he feels strongly about a…

Publicity interest litigants should be heard, too Three judges of the apex court reportedly questioned Dhanda this week about his temerity to ask attorney general K K…

Social media: Hard nut for Election body The Election Commission courted avoidable controversy during the Gujarat polls for its failure to implement Model Code of Conduct effectively…