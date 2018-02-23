Sacred Games First Look: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte starrer Netflix thriller looks rather intriguing
The first look of Saif Ali Khan, Radkhi Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer-‘Sacred Games’ is out and it will pique your interest in this Netflix thriller. In the picture, while Saif wearing a turban looks like a bloodied police officer, Radhika has a frown on her face and Nawazuddin, in dapper kurta pyjama, looks at his reflection in the mirror with an unsettling smile. The new looks are quite intriguing and will get you interested about this web series. Interestingly, Saif is the only Bollywood star who is making debut in the digital space.
The deadliest games are the ones we’ve been fooled into playing. Here’s the first look of #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/F1gBkaVGSf
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 23, 2018
An adaptation of the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel of the same name, ‘Sacred Games’ is a series which focuses on Sartaj Singh (Saif), a Bombay Police officer, who is summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, which promises him to capture the powerful criminal Ganesh Gaitonde. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is, in fact, part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the eight episodes long series is about the underbelly of Mumbai where the lives of a policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies and terrorists interweave with catastrophic consequences amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai. Meanwhile, the release date of the series hasn’t been disclosed yet.