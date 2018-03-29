Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Lovey Sasan is all set to make her Bollywood debut

Mumbai: Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Lovey Sasan aka Loveleen Kaur Sasan, who known for playing role of ‘Paridhi’ is excited about her film debut. Yes you heard right, Lovey will be seen in Punjabi film titled ‘Subedar Joginder Singh.’ The movie is set to be released on 6th April, 2018.

While talking about the film debut Lovey said, “I’m excited and happy about my film. Being part of a film based on history is really inspiring and motivating for me. I’ll be seen as a punjabi girl opposite well known Punjabi singer and actor Jordan Sandhu. My character will also revolve around the lead actor, Gippy Grewal. I will be seen as Bachan Kaur.”

Lovey has recently got engaged to her Bangaluru based businessman, Koushik Krishnamurthi at his hometown in March. The actress plans to get married by the end of 2018. While talking to Bombay Times, before getting engaged, the actress had said, “After marriage, I will shift to Bengaluru and keep shuttling between there and Mumbai for work.”