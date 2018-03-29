Mumbai: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s bank account has been hacked on Wednesday. Today early morning, she was shocked when she received notification of Rs 16 thousand being debited from her account.

While talking to Free Press Journal Devoleena said that, “Since for 4 days bank is shut down, I have not done any act till now. On Monday, once I receive a refutes letter from bank then after that I will lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police”.

According the leading daily report, Devoleena said, “I am really irritated at this point of time. We earn the money after so much of hard work. I just don’t understand how people can steal it so easily. The Government asks us to go cashless but even now with cash in the bank, things are not safe. The hackers are educated and they are simply misusing their talent. I really hope they understand and start using their knowledge for some better cause.”

This is not first case where the celebrities bank account has been hacked. In 2016, Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta’s account was also hacked and lost some amount of money. Nakuul lodged a complaint at DN Nagar Police Station, further he posted on his twitter account that, “@MumbaiPolice Bank acc got hacked & significant monies siphoned off. Complained to DN Nagar Police station. Do I register with cyber pstn?”