Saaho Memories! Shraddha Kapoor wishes birthday boy Prabhas with an unseen picture

As Bollywood’s Baahubali, Prabhas turns a year older today, his co-star Shraddha Kapoor who will be seen sharing screen space with the Superstar in Saaho shared an adorable picture wishing the actor. Shraddha Kapoor wished her co-star with a picture of Prabhas and her along with director Sujeeth saying, “Happy birthday Prabhas! One of the simplest, humblest, nicest, kindest people I know ⭐️🎉❤️ In the pic with our dynamic and awesome director @sujeethsign”.

Saaho would not only mark Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’s first association together but is only Shraddha’s South Indian debut. Marking the birthday of Superstar Prabhas, the makers have unveiled the first chapter of Shades of Saaho. The makers have introduced a first of its kind, series of short videos, ‘Shades of Saaho’, a rare mix of the making and film footage of this big-budget film which will give a foretaste of the film to the millions of fans of Prabhas.

Saaho is one of the most awaited films of next year after the tremendous success of the Baahubali franchise. Fans of Prabhas have been eagerly awaiting to get a glimpse of the upcoming film of their favourite actor post his back to back Blockbuster films. The teaser of the film has already garnered a huge response. Saaho, a big budget film, which is simultaneously being shot in 3 languages, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, is Prabhas’s next film after the record breaking and history creating Baahubali: The Conclusion, which collected over a humongous 1500 cr across the globe.

Starring Prabhas and Shraddha in the leading roles, ‘Saaho’ will also see Neil Nitin Mukesh playing the antagonist along with an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar amongst others.

Prabhas’s next big outing Saaho is a high octane action thriller, trilingual film, the shoot for which is currently under progress. A UV Creations production, ‘Saaho’ is produced by Vamsi and Pramod and directed by Sujeeth. The film is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.