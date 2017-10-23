Saaho First Look: Prabhas gives special dark treat to fans on his birthday

Baahubali star Prabhas turns 38 today and on this special occasion, the actor has given a special gift to his fans. Yes, Prabhas’ upcoming film Saaho’s first look has been released in which Prabhas has given a special dark treat to his fans.

Ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an exclusive first look of Saaho on his Twitter account. He wrote, “On the occasion of #Prabhas’s birthday, here’s #SaahoFirstLook… Directed by Sujeeth… #Saaho 2018 release.”

Well, in this first look of Saaho, Prabhas’ solid dark intriguing avatar gives goosebumps to his fans. His covered face with the black scarf and killer eyes make us feel excited to watch the film. Moreover, his black outfit gives the major feeling that his role in Saaho is going to be a surprise package for his fans.

Apart from, Prabhas, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh in key roles. Saaho is a bilingual film which is directed by Sujeeth. Reportedly, the film is scheduled to be released in May 2018.