‘Saaho’ actress Shraddha Kapoor wishes ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas on birthday

New Delhi: It seems like Shraddha Kapoor is in complete awe of her ‘Saaho’ co-star Prabhas. Shraddha, who will be seen opposite Prabhas in the trilingual film ‘Saaho‘, has shared an adorable birthday message for the ‘Baahubali’ actor.

The film which is touted as an ultramodern flick will showcase Shraddha playing the love interest of Prabhas. The ‘Haseena Parkar’ star took to Twitter and wrote, “He is truly 1 of a kind. One of the nicest human beings I have ever met. No wonder he is loved so much! Happy happy birthday Prabhas!!!?”

The film is touted as an ultramodern flick which will showcase Shraddha playing the love interest of Prabhas. Earlier this month, Shraddha wrapped her first schedule of ‘Saaho’ and returned from Hyderabad after a wonderful shooting experience with Prabhas.

The actress updated her fans with the feasts Prabhas would treat her to while on the sets. At that time, Shraddha shared, “1st schedule wrap on #SAAHO Bittersweet feelings. Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad.”

The teaser poster of Saaho featuring Prabhas was unveiled today, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The mystique poster further raises anticipation levels by keeping the viewer guessing about Prabhas’ character and the genre of the film.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will hit the screens next year. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. A UV Creations production ‘Sahoo’ is produced by Vamsi and Pramod and directed by Sujeeth – is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music has been given by the trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.