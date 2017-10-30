Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017: Shreyan Bhattacharya, Anjali Gaikwad declared joint winners

Mumbai: Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 has found its winners. There were double celebrations as Shreyan Bhattacharya and Anjali Gaikwad shared the winner’s trophy following a tie between the two finalists on Sunday.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs ran for 10 months, and this was the first time in the history of an Indian reality show that two contestants got the same number of votes and were declared joint winners.

In the finale, Anjali mesmerised the audience with Deewani Mastani, Main Kolhapur Se Ayi Hu, and Jhalla Wallah songs while Shreyan performed on soulful songs as well. Apart from Shreyan and Anjali, Dhroon Tickoo, Sonakshi Kar, Shanmukhapriya and Vaishnav Girish were the finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

The grand finale of reality show was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Familiar faces like Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh entertained the audience with their comedy talents.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 had 30 jury members to guide kids. Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali formed the panel of judges.