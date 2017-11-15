Rytasha Rathore nervous about wrestling Babita Phogat

Rytasha Rathore, who essays Badho in the show “Badho Bahu”, says she is stressed about sharing screen space with wrestling champion Babita Phogat. However, she is looking forward to the experience.”I am stressing out as Badho but looking forward to share the screen space with sportsperson of such repute and calibre,” Rytasha said.

The actress says she was surprised when she got to know that the wrestling sequence will be with Phogat.”‘Badho Bahu’ is finally going to prove her might in the Akhada and believe me I was surprised to know that the dangal sequence will be shot with Babita Phogat. Couldn’t have asked for anyone better,” she added.