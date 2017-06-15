Ryan Reynolds is a GOT nut

The popularity of “Game of Thrones” is such that every actor wants to be a part of it. “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds has also expressed his desire to star in the popular fantasy drama. The 40-year-old actor revealed he would love to replace Irish actors Liam Cunningham or Aidan Gillen on the show. Cunningham plays Ser Davos Seaworth, while Gillen portrays Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish on the popular series. “It’s no secret, I’m a ‘Game of Thrones’ nut. I’m an addict. There’s nothing I won’t do to get my next fix. No boundary of self-respect, I’ll do whatever it is I have to do to have more,” Reynolds said.

“Would I want a part? On one hand, I’m a fan so I like my outside perspective into that world but on the other, yeah, how ridiculously insane would that be?” Reynolds said he could also play a “long lost Lannister”. “I’m not sure how or where I’d fit in. Are there any new parts? Maybe I could just take over (one of the Irish roles).”