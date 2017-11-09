Ryan International School Murder Case: Renuka Shahane’s FB post is an eye-opener

In a rather twisted and unfortunate turn of events, Ryan International School’s Pradyuman Thakur murder case has shook the entire nation. On Wednesday, the news came in that the person responsible for the 7-year-old’s death is a Class 11 student. According to the investigation agency (CBI), the boy wanted to defer an exam on the day of the murder and postpone a parent-teacher meeting (PTM). CBI also said that they have found no evidence against the previously arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who, Gurugram police had claimed, committed the murder while trying to sexually assault the child.

Actress Renuka Shahane took to Facebook to write an eye-opening post that asks these eye-opening questions. She wrote, “It sickens me how violence is considered cool these days and in the run for grades we’ve left humanity far behind.” The rich parents, the management of the school & the Gurugram police who did such a shoddy job, didn’t mind making a scapegoat of an innocent man whose only crime was his poverty.

It’s time “International Schools” wake up & start actually educating their pupils. And somewhere I hope somebody is teaching the rich that not everything can be bought with money; definitely not good values & definitely not a good education. There are no shortcuts in life & no expressway has milestones!

Meanwhile, as per the current updates, the Class 11 student has admitted to killing Pradyuman. According to a leading daily, during questioning, the boy reportedly told CBI officers: “I went blank and just did it.”Pradyuman, a Class 2 student of the school, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of September 08.