Ryan Gosling’s a producer now

Actor Ryan Gosling and producer Ken Kao have teamed up to form the production company Arcana. The banner will focus on finding and developing a wide range of unique and diverse material for film and television. Arcana’s first official project is director Yorgos Lanthimos’s upcoming movie “The Favourite”, starring Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman. Arcana has partnered with producers Ceci Dempsey for Scarlet Films and Ed Guiney and Lee Magiday for Element Pictures, together with Film4 and Fox Searchlight for the biographical historical film. Gosling and Kao previously worked together on Shane Black’s detective thriller “The Nice Guys” and Terrence Malick’s “Song to Song”.

They also previously announced the acquisition of Jeff Lemire’s acclaimed graphic novel “The Underwater Welder”, which they are developing for the big screen alongside Anonymous Content.