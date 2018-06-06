Rukhsar Rehman juggling between films, TV shows

Rukhsar Rehman is excited to star in a TV show as well as feature in movies “Uri” and a Rishi Kapoor-starrer. “I am very passionate about what I do and getting to do such good movies and TV shows gives me a great rush. I am really excited about my show, ‘Mariam Khan — Reporting Live’ and also excited about my movies,” Rukhsar said.

“I will be juggling between my films and TV commitments. But I couldn’t have asked for more,” she added. She also featured in films like “PK”, “Love Games” and “Bheja Fry 2”.