Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s wedding date revealed; find out more
Mumbai: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to tie the knot on June 21 this year at Rubina’s hometown in Shimla. The pre-wedding rituals have been planned in Mumbai and Abhinav’s hometown in Ludhiana. A source close to the couple shared with indianexpress.com, “Abhinav and Rubina are nature lovers and wanted to get married amid a similar setting. With most of Rubina’s relatives in Shimla, and the place offering such locales, the two zeroed upon the town for their big day. Preparations have begun in full swing and there’s already a sense of happiness around their families and friends.”
Some days before, she shared a big news with a lovely picture on Instagram with a caption, “YES 😇 we @ashukla09 are Going to Begin our New Journey, with proudly embracing each other’s imperfections for an eternity ! ☺️☺️! This JUNE will be the Celebration of our BIG Day❤️……. thank you ALL for flooding us with love and good wishes🙏🏻😊”