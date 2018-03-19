Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to get married in June; read full details inside

‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ star, Rubina Dilaik is all set to marry her beau, Abhinav Shukla in June. The actress recently gave an official confirmation of their wedding news on Instagram. While posting her picture with Abhinav Shukla, she wrote, “YES, we @ashukla09 are going to begin our new Journey, with proudly embracing each other’s imperfections for an eternity. This June will be the celebration of our big day. Thank you all for flooding us with love and good wishes.”

The duo is looking extremely lovely in this picture. Rubina and Abhinav have always been vocal about their relationship. Also, the duo has also seen showering love at each other. The couple had first met at their friend’s place during Ganpati celebrations. They also later worked together in a show, Chhoti Bahu.

Talking about the wedding, as per reports, the wedding will see a blend of Himachal and Punjabi rituals, as Rubina is from Himachal and Abhinav a Punjabi.

See some more pics of Rubina and Abhinav