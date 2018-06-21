Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are made for each other, these engagement picture is a proof

Rubina Dilaik will soon tie the knot with Abhinav Shukla, but before marriage pre-wedding events have already kick started. Rubina’s mehendi ceremony was a low key affair, but her engagement was glitzy and soon to be married couple looked stunning. Rubina chose mehendi green outfit with hair tied up in a bun, while Abhinav wore a blue and off-white kurta pajama for the evening. The flower embroidery on his Nehru jacket added edge to his look.



According to buzz the wedding will take place today in Shimla and it will be outdoor event as Abhinav is very found of nature.

Other wedding function will take place in Ludhiana and Mumbai and many TV celebs are expected. Ludhiana function will take place on June 24 and Mumbai reception will be held on June 28 at Kishore Kumar’s Bungalow, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai.

Their love blossomed on the sets of Chhoti Bahu and after that the started to date each other for three years.