Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Mumbai Reception: Newly-wed couple looks ravishing in this picture

Joining the list of 2018 wedding couple’s list, TV actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in the presence of the family and close friends on June 21 in Shimla. Meanwhile, after giving a lavish reception in Lucknow, Rubina and Abhinav gave a reception party to their friends from the TV industry in Mumbai.

#foreveryoung 💝 📸 @knottingbells A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:05am PDT



They looked gorgeous and made everyone fall head-over-heels for the newlyweds. Rubina and Abhinav were looking awesome together. Rubina looked sizzling hot in the beige shimmery gown with her hair braided and a tiara, she looked like a princess. On the other hand, Abhinav complemented her, looking dapper in a white suit.

Soon after the reception, the couple will get back to work and will reportedly enjoy their honeymoon later.

God Bless You, Rubina and Abhinav!!!