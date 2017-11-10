Royal Pics: Meet Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) and his real-life Rani Sa (Mira Rajput)

Mumbai: Padmavati actor Shahid Kapoor has shared adorable pictures with wife Mira Rajput looking royal in a traditional outfit.

Shahid’s Instagram account is filled up with a two females, wife Mira and daughter Misha. Recently, he shared a picture along with the caption “Night Out”. The beautiful couple was seen hanging out in the night. Before going out, the duo’s beautiful look was captured in a camera.

In picture: Shahid suited up like a gentleman and Mira looking beautiful in royal blue attire.

Also, Mira shared a photo on her official Instagram account, sharing happiness to see her husband’s face as she captioned the image, “I can see his face again! #hellohusband.”

Mira and Shahid look perfect in one frame and hope they continue sharing love with their fans like this.