Roop finds Zumba energising, refreshing

Roop Durgapal says she was “pushed” into taking up Zumba classes, but she finds it refreshing. “Zumba is so energising and refreshing. It’s totally fun. My face turns red at the end of the session and I feel like I am ready to take over the world,” Roop said.

On taking the fitness classes, she said: “I was pushed into Zumba by one of the trainers in my gym. He saw me looking inside the Zumba room so he told me to just go and start. I was little hesitant in doing so as everyone else had been doing it for years. I thought I would have felt out of place but then I was literally thrown inside the room and since then, I have tried not to miss a single class.”