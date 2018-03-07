Ronnie aka Tiger Shroff goes all guns blazing in this new poster of Baaghi 2

After treating the audience with an action-packed trailer, Tiger Shroff goes all guns blazing in this new poster of Baaghi 2. The third poster showcases Tiger Shroff in a rugged avatar holding gun with an intense look. Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel.

The actor took to Twitter sharing the poster captioning, ” Guns blazing all around 🔥”.

Baaghi 2 has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement. The makers have been timely treating the audience with contents that have raised the anticipation level amongst the audience.

The film brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead role. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March, 2018.