Ronit Roy reveals the ‘real reason’ why Salman Khan changed ‘Loveratri’ to ‘Loveyatri’

Salman Khan’s upcoming production movie ‘Loveratri’ name has been changed to ‘Loveyatri’. The film is all set to launch debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in a romantic genre. With many alleged reasons doing rounds for the name change, actor Ronit Roy has revealed the real reason why Salman took the decision.

According to the actor, bhai always believed in making clean family movies, and this movie is just that. One main reason could be that the title of the film has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments, and also fanatic groups opposed it for denigrating the festival of ‘Navratri’. While VHP had demanded a change in the title, things took a nasty turn when a Muzaffarpur court ordered to file an FIR against Salman and seven others, who were related to the movie.

Ronit also revealed that change of name took place because of ongoing controversy, further, he added, “A rose by any other name is still a rose! No one can take away its fragrance.”

Addressing the allegations during Bigg Boss 12 launch, Salman stated the movie doesn’t demean any culture. “Some people have some problem with the title of the film. We are making the film with Navratri in the backdrop. We don’t need any publicity like that. Once the film is released those people will know there is nothing,” he added.