Ronit Roy honoured to be part of ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’

— By IANS | Sep 17, 2018 08:35 pm
Actor Ronit Roy will be seen featuring in the upcoming film “Thugs Of Hindostan”. He says he is honoured to be a small part of the film. “Wow! I am so honoured to be a small part of this magnum opus,” Ronit tweeted on Monday morning.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is slated to hit the screens on November 8. This will be the second time Ronit will be seen working with Amitabh. The two have previously worked in the film “Sarkar 3”. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in “Dhoom: 3”. “Thugs Of Hindostan” is an adaptation of the 1839 novel “Confessions of a Thug.”


