Romantic track ‘Saware’ by Anupama Raag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is out

Mumbai: Times Music has released a romantic song of the season ‘Saware’ graced by the soulful voices of Anupama Raag and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The music video starring Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu and Miss India Grand international 2015 Vartika Singh was shot amidst the imperial grandeur of Old Lucknow and depicts the tender love story of a small town couple The profound lyrics and composition by Anupama Raag breathe life into the magical love tale.

In the words of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan “The heartfelt lyrics by Anupama Raag was one of the obvious reasons why I agreed to sing Saware with the very talented lady herself. I hope people enjoy listening to the song as much as I enjoyed working on this.”

The composer and lyricist, Anupama Raag said, “Saware has been a magical journey right from its conception to video shoot. It was a dream come true when the amazed Rahat Sahab became emotional when I first presented the song to him which reflects in his rendition.”

“It’s a lovely composition by Anupama Raag and Rahat Fateh Ali khan lends his voice beautifully to it. I loved the story which shows the journey of a young man who joins the army and the balance of responsibility and love,” says Kunal Khemu.

Vartika Singh shared her experience on her debut in the music video “Saware is very dear to me as the vocals and visuals always make me sentimental and bring out the best in me.”

The audio single ‘Saware’ is available across music stores, digital and mobile services, exclusively on Times Music. Watch ‘Saware’ music video exclusively on Times Music’s YouTube page and stream the audio on Gaana.