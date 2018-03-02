ROMANTIC! Preity Zinta shares this lovely note for hubby Gene Goodenough on their anniversary

She ruled the early 2000s as one of the most popular actresses of B-town. And now Preity Zinta is more than happy with her marital status post tying the knot with Gene Goodenough. The actress continues to share about her post marriage shenanigans on social media. Even though she likes to keep it private, it seems that the actress has taken a liking to this platform.

In fact, of late, Preity has been giving several sneak-peeks of her holidays too with her husband Gene Goodenough. Even though she isn’t seen on the big screen frequently, Preity is happy with her current role of a wife. Celebrating their anniversary and speaking about it on Instagram, Preity posted this lovely picture with her husband dearest. Not just that she also shared a heart-warming message along with it.

While we have seen Preity Zinta romancing the hottest of heroes on the big screen, the actress had a rather lovely message to give to her real life love. She said, “A lover, a partner, a husband, a best friend. I can’t believe that I have all rolled into one! Thank You for always being so wonderful & yes You’re the only one I want to annoy for the rest of my life #Happyweddinganniversary #7yearsstrong #love #happiness #hubby #Ting.” The lovely message definitely shows the marital bliss the actress is in.

Did you know? When Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough started dating, their relation was quite low key. In fact, the actress also tied the knot in a strictly private affair at a traditional Hindu ceremony in Los Angeles. Post that, she planned a reception in Mumbai for her film fraternity friends.

On the other hand, speaking on her forthcoming commitments, the actress is yet to give details of her ventures. However, her film with Sunny Deol, titled Bhaiyyaji Superhit has been in the making for over five years.