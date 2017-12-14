Rohit Shetty, Sunil Grover to co-host Zee Cine Awards

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor-comedian Sunil Grover have been roped in to host the upcoming Zee Cine Awards 2018.

“Apart from direction, I also like hosting shows. This year I will be hosting the prestigious Zee Cine Awards 2018,” Rohit, who is currently being lauded for his hit film “Golmaal Again”, said in a statement.

Sunil, who has previously hosted various award shows, is best known for his various avatars on TV show “Comedy Nights With Kapil”.

Rohit, meanwhile, has directed hit films like “Singham” and “Chennai Express”. This will be the first time when he will be seen hosting an award show.

Zee Cine Awards 2018 will take place here on December 19.