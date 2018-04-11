Rohit Shetty launches animation series ‘Little Singham’; read what he said about the show

Mumbai: Discovery Kids in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Animation, a Reliance Entertainment company, is all set to disrupt kid’s genre with the launch of new animation series ‘Little Singham’. Inspired by ‘Singham’, India’s most successful supercop brand and one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of all time, Little Singham, aims to become India’s favourite animation character, targeting children in the age-group of 5-11 years. Little Singham will be launched at a never-before scale with 156 episodes and 5 tele features. The new animated series will be aired in 3 languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Dabur Red Paste has come onboard as the title sponsor of Little Singham.

Discovery India has tied-up with Indian Council for Child Welfare National Bravery Awards to inspire young children across the country. As a part of this tie-up, Discovery Kids will run a special Little Singham episode based on the real-life stories of ICCW National Bravery Award (ICCW NBA) winners. Two children – Sonu Mali (from Rajasthan) and Shivampet Ruchitha (from Hyderabad), recipient of ICCW NBA awards in 2016 and 2015 respectively were personally present on the occasion.

Ace Director, Producer & Mentor of Little Singham, Rohit Shetty, also engaged with select Police officials from Mumbai Police along with their children at the launch press conference of Little Singham. “Little Singham was conceptualized based on an insight that every child wants to be a superhero, wants to help others if the situation arises. Little Singham, the brave young super cop, defends the residents of his hometown Mirchi Nagar against all evil in this out and out entertaining animation series,” said, Rohit Shetty. “We are delighted to have the august company of select brave police officials from Mumbai Police along with their children as well as ICCW National Bravery Award recipients on the launch of Little Singham. We respect their valor and hope that all the children across the country will get inspired to do more good for the society at large for a better tomorrow.”

Little Singham will premiere on Discovery Kids channel starting April 21, 2018. India’s youngest Supercop, with the intro line – ‘Police kiwardi, Sher ka Damm, Naam hai mera – Little Singham!’ is an apt representation of Discovery Kids’ brand purpose – Super Heropanti.