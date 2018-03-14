Rohit Shetty Birthday Special: From Spot boy to Action Director, the inspirational journey

Director-Producer Rohit Shetty turns 45 today. He celebrated his birthday on the talent reality TV show, India’s Next Superstars, with Karan Johar and participants. The maker planned a surprise cake cutting for him and also invited his favourite actor Shreyas Talpade to join the birthday celebrations. Rohit is mostly popular for action and comedy in Bollywood. He has helmed Singham, Golmaal, Chennai Express and Bol Bachchan among others.

Personal life

Talking about his personal life, he is the son of the late villain and fight master M. B. Shetty. Rohit Shetty love cars and we can see it through his movies. The man gave action and comedy a new turn in Bollywood with blockbuster movies like Golmaal, Singham and Chennai Express.

Action-packed journey

Rohit started his career at the age of 17 when he was very young, as an assistant director with Kuku Kohli during Phool Aur Kaante. His directorial debut movie was with his favourite actor Ajay Devgn, Zameen. Now, Rohit is one of the biggest directors in Bollywood and has big projects lined up.

He was once spot boy of Tabu and Kajol

According to reports, he was once he was a spot boy of Kajol. While judging the reality show India’s Next Superstar, he has shared why he is so grounded and caring towards people who work under him, He said, “When Tabu was filming for Haqeeqat, it was me who would iron her sarees. When I was shooting with Kajol, I made her hair for an entire schedule. I know how difficult that job is, that’s why I respect my spot boy the most.”

He added saying, “When you’re in power what makes you a better person is how you treat people who are below you. They’ve seen you at your worse and still stand by you through your thick and thin, hence we must treasure them.”

Professional work

On the work front, soon he will start working with Ranveer Singh for Simmba. There is a report that Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is expected to play the lead opposite the Padmaavat star, but no official announcement has been made regarding that yet.