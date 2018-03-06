Rohit Roy to host game show backed by Shilpa Shetty

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is set to launch a digital game show titled “iQ Trivia Live”, which will be hosted by actor Rohit Roy. “Super excited to announce our first live digital game show ‘iQ Trivia Live’ hosted by none other than Rohit Roy. Download the application now, answer 12 questions correctly and win cash prizes!”

Rohit is excited about the collaboration. He tweeted: “Woohoo! Here it is then! Thrilled to announce my first digital game show ‘iQ Trivia Live’ starts March 12, 9pm Download the app now. Answer 12 questions correctly and win lakhs!” He said he is “terribly excited” and “suitably nervous”.

Shilpa had also earlier produced the small screen live game show titled “Aunty Boli Lagao Boli: Sabse Kam Sabse Anokhi”.