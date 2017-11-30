Rohit Bakshi is a fitness freak

Rohit Bakshi, a fitness freak, says he follows a diet plan for his role of Lord Bhairav in TV show “Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav”. “The character is tough to portray but challenges are what makes an actor. When it comes to maintaining my body, I am myself a fitness freak. Exercise makes me feel energetic and positive in life,” Rohit said.

“I curb on carbs, not exercise. I have a set diet plan for the day and I simply follow that daily which makes my life easier. I visit the gym as well and catch up on workout as much as possible in between the hectic shooting schedule. In fact, I would suggest everyone to add a little exercise in their routine plan as it does wonders to the body. Good health leads to a happy life,” he added.