Rohini Court orders FIR against Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape
Delhi: Rohini Court orders registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.
More information awaited
Delhi: Rohini Court orders registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.
— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018