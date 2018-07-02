Free Press Journal
Rohini Court orders FIR against Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape

— By Asia News International | Jul 02, 2018 07:09 pm
Delhi: Rohini Court orders registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

More information awaited

