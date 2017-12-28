Rohan Sippy to make TV debut

“Bluffmaster” director Rohan Sippy is debuting in the television space by producing a show titled “Khan No. 1”, which will showcase stories of scams and cons inspired by true events. Actor Rajesh Sharma will also debut on TV with the show.

“‘Khan No. 1’ is an exciting opportunity to create an episodic fiction show, featuring stories inspired by true life cons and scams from fake weddings, to online shopping fraud, to Bollywood related scams, and many more,” Sippy said.

“In each of these unique episodes, the talented actor Rajesh Sharma is the host and investigator, Inspector Khan, who unravels these stories for the audience. His presence and persona combined with humour and drama, create a fun and intriguing mood for the show,” he added.

Rajesh, who has featured in films like “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” and “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, plays the fictional central character, a ‘crime hunter’, a smart, witty, well-experienced policeman specialising in solving scams and cases. The character can assess individual’s character with the slightest of exchanges and has this uncanny ability to sniff out a lie.