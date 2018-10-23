ROFL! Types of people at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is breaking the internet
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage is the current topic of the nation. From finding the whereabouts of the marriage destination to gauging on every picture of Ranveer and Deepika, the buzz about their wedding has taken all over the place especially internet.
While a lot of memes have been made on the ‘it’ couple, we have picked our favorite one which will definitely tickle your funny bones. Check out the memes below.
Shadi fix karwane wala fufaji #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/D5w02xoGlJ
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Apni ex ki shadi mai bhi gift le jane wala shareef aashiq #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/PZU14tcozs
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Apni ex ki shadi mai dard bhare gana gane wala ashiq #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/AHVSI6kQKM
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Apni ex ki shadi mai daru pikeey hungama karne wala ashiq pic.twitter.com/JDl9d53Wcx
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dulhe ka ameer jija #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/o1hhqAzCSl
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dulhe ko honeymoon ke tips dene wala dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/97pxHMGpJt
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Jija ke sath masti karne wali saliya #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/ipqPQdSJvE
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dulhan ka zimedar bada bhai #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/s7En7gR4TI
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dulhan ka NRI wala dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/GOMmhoBOiJ
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Bacho ko zabardasti dulha dulhan ke sath photo ki demand karne wala chachaji #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/vWWrSKnwQ9
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dulha dulhan ko zabardasti couple dance karwane wale dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/6OWCMCntQb
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Dil kholke nagin dance karne wala dulhe ka dost. #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/VSLpLgAFMF
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Khali lifafa de ke bhar pet khane wala dulhe ka tauji #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/j53SQuGQ5b
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Shadi mai sirf ladkiyo ko chedne anne wale dulhe ke tharki dost. #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/PosqFqWwak
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
Shadi mai tun rehne wala dulhe ka nashedi dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/iFJ3D8FBmU
— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018
The ceremony will be attended by 30 people which will just include the couple’s close friends and family members.
After the wedding, DeepVeer will host a grand reception in Mumbai at Grand Hyatt on December 1 for their Bollywood friends where the who’s who of the industry will attend the occasion.