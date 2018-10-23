Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#AmritsarTragedy
#SabarimalaRow
#MeToo
#MJAkbar
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / ROFL! Types of people at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is breaking the internet

ROFL! Types of people at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is breaking the internet

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 23, 2018 02:54 pm
FOLLOW US:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage is the current topic of the nation. From finding the whereabouts of the marriage destination to gauging on every picture of Ranveer and Deepika, the buzz about their wedding has taken all over the place especially internet.

While a lot of memes have been made on the ‘it’ couple, we have picked our favorite one which will definitely tickle your funny bones. Check out the memes below.

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The ceremony will be attended by 30 people which will just include the couple’s close friends and family members.

After the wedding, DeepVeer will host a grand reception in Mumbai at Grand Hyatt on December 1 for their Bollywood friends where the who’s who of the industry will attend the occasion.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

Back To Top