ROFL! Types of people at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is breaking the internet

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage is the current topic of the nation. From finding the whereabouts of the marriage destination to gauging on every picture of Ranveer and Deepika, the buzz about their wedding has taken all over the place especially internet.

While a lot of memes have been made on the ‘it’ couple, we have picked our favorite one which will definitely tickle your funny bones. Check out the memes below.

Apni ex ki shadi mai bhi gift le jane wala shareef aashiq #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/PZU14tcozs — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Apni ex ki shadi mai dard bhare gana gane wala ashiq #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/AHVSI6kQKM — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Apni ex ki shadi mai daru pikeey hungama karne wala ashiq pic.twitter.com/JDl9d53Wcx — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Dulhe ko honeymoon ke tips dene wala dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/97pxHMGpJt — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Jija ke sath masti karne wali saliya #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/ipqPQdSJvE — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Bacho ko zabardasti dulha dulhan ke sath photo ki demand karne wala chachaji #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/vWWrSKnwQ9 — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Dulha dulhan ko zabardasti couple dance karwane wale dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/6OWCMCntQb — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Dil kholke nagin dance karne wala dulhe ka dost. #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/VSLpLgAFMF — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Khali lifafa de ke bhar pet khane wala dulhe ka tauji #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/j53SQuGQ5b — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Shadi mai sirf ladkiyo ko chedne anne wale dulhe ke tharki dost. #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/PosqFqWwak — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Shadi mai tun rehne wala dulhe ka nashedi dost #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/iFJ3D8FBmU — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

The ceremony will be attended by 30 people which will just include the couple’s close friends and family members.

After the wedding, DeepVeer will host a grand reception in Mumbai at Grand Hyatt on December 1 for their Bollywood friends where the who’s who of the industry will attend the occasion.