‘Rocky IV’ actor Dolph Lundgren tired from group sex 

London: “Rocky IV” actor Dolph Lundgren says he used to have group sex with supermodel Grace Jones and “four or five” other women but complained it was not always a “good thing” because it left him too tired for work.

“That happened on occasions, with or without Grace. Sometimes she would bring a girlfriend home and then I’d have to get up for work the next day and that kind of thing. I’d say at the most it was four or five girls, perhaps,” Lundgren told thesun.co.uk.

He added: “It’s great in theory but when you have to get up and fight Sylvester Stallone in the morning it’s not such a good thing.” The actor, 60, met Jones, 70, when he was hired as her bodyguard but once he found fame after playing notorious villain Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV”, their relationship quickly deteriorated.

He said: “I literally walked in the theatre (for the movie premiere) as her boyfriend with people trying to shoo me out of the way to take pictures of her and, 90 minutes later, when I walked out, people were trying to take pictures of me, instead.

“It was one of those things that happens once in a while in Hollywood, somebody totally unknown becomes famous overnight. Other women showed up, she got jealous and she couldn’t handle it. People wanted me to go to openings. It was a lot of strain and, within six months, the relationship was over.” During their relationship, he admits drugs were rife in New York but he never joined Jones’ “circle” in indulging in “heavy” substances.