‘Robot 2.0’ distributors want producers to return their money back as they face losses

Superstar Rajinikant’s latest release ‘Kaala’ has left the distributors in losses and they are concerned because they had paid advances for Rajini’s next ‘Robot 2.0’.

Telgu state distributors demand for returning the amount of ‘2.0’ because it seems that the movie will not be releasing anytime soon. The movie has got postponed many times, the way the post production work is going on and how long would the VFX work will take, and there is still not clarity about the release date of the movie.

On the demand of distributors of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana the producers had decided to return the advance amount of the distributor, they are waiting to be paid back otherwise they would have to pay heavy interests for the amount they paid as advance