Robin Williams was a whirlwind of energy: Bob Saget

Los Angeles, Actor-comedian Bob Saget had a hard time fighting back tears as he emotionally reflected on the impact the late actor Robin Williams had on his life and his career. During the Hollywood premiere of the new documentary, “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind”, on Wednesday, Saget opened up about his close friendship with Williams in an interview with etonline.com. “Oh, you’re killing me, you’re killing me,” Saget said as he began to get emotional while explaining how Williams’ untimely death in 2014 left “a huge chasm in everybody’s life”. “(He was) a whirlwind of energy a beautiful human being. (It was) a giant loss. Everybody felt it. “In 1978, I moved to Los Angeles, went to the Comedy Store, met Robin right away, he had just finished with ‘Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In’ (and) it was before ‘Mork and Mindy’, and he just liked me and my act,” Saget shared.

The “Full House” star also praised Williams for his generosity and dedication to helping others. The 62-year-old comic continued to fight back tears as he admitted that it’s still hard for him to refer to Williams in the past-tense, with words like “was”, and looked back on one of his favourite memories. “There’s one time when I was in the Comedy Store in La Jolla (California), and he was there and I was feeling bummed out about my career and he said, ‘Hey come in here’. And we went in the dressing room and we watched TV with the sound off and just made up words,” Saget remembered. “He liked funny people. He could tell when someone was talented and he wanted to know all about them and work them, figure them out. And he was beloved and he was special.”