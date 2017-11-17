Robert Pattinson chose to play Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter over studies

London: Actor Robert Pattinson has revealed that he missed out on continuing his studies as he had signed on a role in the “Harry Potter” series.

The ‘Twilight’ star played Cedric Diggory in the movie “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”.

During an interview to Time Out magazine, Pattinson said, “It was so nice to be a part of it. That, more than anything, changed my life.”

“It’s the reason I didn’t go to university. It went so far over schedule, I couldn’t go. It was supposed to be four months, but it ended up being 10 or 11,” he added.