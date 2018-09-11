The rivalry between Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and director Vivek Agnihotri does not seems to end. The rivalry which started with the Swara’s open letter on film ‘Padmaavat’ is again in the news due to new heated exchange of comments between both. And this time, the fight is so big that Swara had Vivek’s Twitter account blocked.

Recently, Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to condemn independent MLA PC George, who called a Kerala nun as ‘prostitute’, who allegedly committed suicide. The nun had put charges on Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal of raping her multiple times during 2014 to 2016.

Swara expressed her opinion on the issue and thoroughly criticized the words of MLA PC George. She wrote on Twitter, ““Absolutely shameful and disgusting!!!! Scum present across political spectrums and religious divides in India. Literally nauseating!”

Vivek took this opportunity to target Swara and replied to the post, “Where Is The Placard -“#MeTooProstituteNun?” He possibly referred his comment in the light of #Metoo movement, where women came out with the trauma of sexual harassment.

To this, an infuriated Swara wrote, “Vivek. Just want to point out that you are using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don’t like. In the rare moments of sanity that may visit your brain – otherwise unhinged with hate – think about how low that is. #scum.”

Swara could not take on this insulting comment of Vivek and she reported it to Twitter authorities, who took an action and blocked director’s account as the comment went against Twitter’s policy. Thanking for the same, Swara wrote, “Thank you @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport 4 taking cognisance of @vivekagnihotri ‘s abusive tweet. And making him delete it! No tolerance 4 cyber bullying & abuse of women on public platforms! (Or private – but one thing at a time) Thank u #SayNoToBullying.”

Presently, Vivek’s Twitter account has been unblocked and the controversial tweet has been deleted. The rivalry between Swara and Vivek started in January, when the former wrote an open letter to ‘Padmaavat’ director Sanjay Leela Bansali where she alleged that the film glorified Sati and Jauhar. Vivek did not agree to her comments and termed her a fake feminist.